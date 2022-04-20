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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Multigroom series 3000 9-in-1, Face and Hair
Discontinued
Support
MG3740/15
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Quick start guide
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Beard comb 2 mm
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
Multigroom Hair comb 12 mm
MultigroomAdjustable beard comb
MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
Multigroom Comb 16 MM
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
A00390 Power adapter
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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