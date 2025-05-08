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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Face
Discontinued
Support
QP2520/30
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (12)
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I use my OneBlade on my body?
Philips OneBlade2 replacement electric shaver blades and accessories
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 1mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 2mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 3mm
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 5mm
OneBlade& OneBlade Pro OneBlade Protective cap
OneBlade Body comb 3 mm
OneBladeSkin protector
The charger of my Philips OneBlade does not fit
My Philips OneBlade is not working
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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