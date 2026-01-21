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Shaver series 1000 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

Discontinued

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Shaver series 1000dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

S1510/04

Shaver series 1000 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

Discontinued

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  • How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 675.8 kB
  • 6 May 2025

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 20 April 2022

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