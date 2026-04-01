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    • Powerful, skin-close shave Powerful, skin-close shave Powerful, skin-close shave

      Philips Shaver 700 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

      S791/06

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful, skin-close shave

      Philips 700 Series with DualSteel Precision Blades and Lift & Cut Technology cuts hair precisely up to 0.00 mm for a skin-close shave. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.

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      Philips Shaver 700 Series
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      Philips Shaver 700 Series

      Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

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      Powerful, skin-close shave

      • Lift & Cut Technology
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      • 4D Flex Heads
      • Powerful magnetic motor
      Powerful, skin-level close shave

      Powerful, skin-level close shave

      Our patented Lift & Cut Technology lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm for skin-level closeness. Precision at its best.

      Advanced efficiency in all directions

      Advanced efficiency in all directions

      Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 4,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

      Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 4D Flex Heads flex and float in four directions for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, ensuring a comfortable shave.

      Powerful, yet quiet

      Powerful, yet quiet

      A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.

      Swipe to turn on and off

      Swipe to turn on and off

      A finger swipe is all it takes to turn on the shaver and experience a premium shave. Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design.

      Wireless Qi-charging compatibility

      Wireless Qi-charging compatibility

      Plugging in cables is a thing of the past. Benefit from Qi-charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease, providing a full, wireless charge in 2 h (Qi-charging pad is not included).

      Nose trimmer attachment removes nose hair

      Nose trimmer attachment removes nose hair

      Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment, creating a 2-in-1 grooming kit for all of your needs. Simply click on the attachment to trim unwanted nose hair.

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

      Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin friendly and protects the blades from impurities.

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

      Powerful battery for 1 month of use*

      Powerful battery for 1 month of use*

      Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 1 month* of battery time on a single 1 hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

      Built to last

      Built to last

      Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nose trimmer
        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Run time
        60 min
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Cable charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Qi-charging
        • Compatible
        • 2 hours full charge

      • Design

        Colour
        Ash Gold
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head outside Japan
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        Replacement head for Japan
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH92

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4D Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        • Lift & Cut technology

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Light ring
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        On/off method
        Swipe

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      • with a daily shave of 2.5 min
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      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

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      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

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      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

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      We take responsibility for our impact

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      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

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