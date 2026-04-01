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S791/06
Powerful, skin-close shave
Philips 700 Series with DualSteel Precision Blades and Lift & Cut Technology cuts hair precisely up to 0.00 mm for a skin-close shave. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.See all benefits
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Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver
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Our patented Lift & Cut Technology lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm for skin-level closeness. Precision at its best.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 4,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.
Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 4D Flex Heads flex and float in four directions for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, ensuring a comfortable shave.
A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.
A finger swipe is all it takes to turn on the shaver and experience a premium shave. Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design.
Plugging in cables is a thing of the past. Benefit from Qi-charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease, providing a full, wireless charge in 2 h (Qi-charging pad is not included).
Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment, creating a 2-in-1 grooming kit for all of your needs. Simply click on the attachment to trim unwanted nose hair.
Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin friendly and protects the blades from impurities.
Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.
Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 1 month* of battery time on a single 1 hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.
Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
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