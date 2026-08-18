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Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

Discontinued

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Lumea AdvancedIPL - Hair removal device

SC1997/70

Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Warranty booklet

  • PDF file, 769.2 kB
  • 18 August 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.4 MB
  • 19 January 2024

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