2 year warranty
Discontinued
For use on body, face
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Cordless design
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as two bi-weekly treatments, with optimal hair-free results achieved after four to five bi-weekly treatments. To maintain these results, simply repeat treatment every four to six weeks. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 1,500 volunteers.
Awards
4.1
of 5
113
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Sophenaz
03/08/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent, worth the money
Hi, I purchased this product before 4 years, I almost had no hair after 4-6 months. I don't regret buying this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system
Elowen5
26/04/2015
United Kingdom
It does what it says
I have dark, fine hair. I've been using Philips Lumea Precision for 1 1/2 year. This product worked well and as a result my skin is smooth and finaly hair free. It takes few uses to show the results and it's a time consuming procedure, but worth the effort as it saves time and money in future.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system
tixy20
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Such a Relief!!!
After a long period of being hairy and shaving, plucking, waxing etc it was great to finally find a product that deals with all that for me. It does say in the user guide to be patient as full effect will take up to six weeks and this is true. But using it every 2 weeks and being patient and shaving in between has certainly paid off. I now have no underarm hair, bikini stubble, dark hair above lip and smooth legs. Its the best beauty buy ever. Although initial outlay a bit expensive, in the long run it will save me hundreds and its so easy to use. Brilliant!! Will be recommending to all my girlie friends!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system