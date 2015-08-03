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  • Prevent hair regrowth
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  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
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  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth
  • Prevent hair regrowth

Discontinued

Lumea PrecisionIPL hair removal system

SC2002/00

4.1
| (113) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

1 award

Prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair all over the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
See all benefits

To enjoy smooth skin every day on face and body

Prevent hair regrowth

  • For use on body, face

  • 15 minutes to treat lower legs

  • Lifetime &lt;gt/>100.000 light pulses

  • Cordless design

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

Effortlessly effective

Effortlessly effective

Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as two bi-weekly treatments, with optimal hair-free results achieved after four to five bi-weekly treatments. To maintain these results, simply repeat treatment every four to six weeks. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 1,500 volunteers.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

113

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

03/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent, worth the money

Hi, I purchased this product before 4 years, I almost had no hair after 4-6 months. I don't regret buying this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system

26/04/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It does what it says

I have dark, fine hair. I've been using Philips Lumea Precision for 1 1/2 year. This product worked well and as a result my skin is smooth and finaly hair free. It takes few uses to show the results and it's a time consuming procedure, but worth the effort as it saves time and money in future.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system

21/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Such a Relief!!!

After a long period of being hairy and shaving, plucking, waxing etc it was great to finally find a product that deals with all that for me. It does say in the user guide to be patient as full effect will take up to six weeks and this is true. But using it every 2 weeks and being patient and shaving in between has certainly paid off. I now have no underarm hair, bikini stubble, dark hair above lip and smooth legs. Its the best beauty buy ever. Although initial outlay a bit expensive, in the long run it will save me hundreds and its so easy to use. Brilliant!! Will be recommending to all my girlie friends!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea Precision SC2002/00 IPL hair removal system

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