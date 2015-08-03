Fantastic Product, Does what it said on the tin. I've alway suffer hair problem on legs and too embracing to go along to the beautions,now I can have my treatments at my own home without paying a long term price. No more shaver...... I had read lots of reviews on-line before & done some research about this product before I've decided to buy this product. Wish I've bought this earlier, I had very pale skin and very think dark hair,already done 4 treatments on my underarms, upper lip & legs,hair had the sign off stop growning but got completely gone yet, maybe need more regular treatments for better result, still ! I'm very pleased with the result. Very easy to used, had 5 skin colour setting which give you a colour codes to select from the instructions manuals. One downside is the batteries done last very long, best to charge them the day before you've decided to have a treatment. The laser light is a bit bright but I simply looked away everytime I've started to press the button. Come with storage pouch which is very handy Must say great invention from Philips & keep up the good work. I would definiately recommended this product to anyone (both Male & Female) who suffer hair problem like myself.... Price maybe a bit high but money are well spend,Philips offer 60 days Money Back Garanteen anyway, so ! what you've got too lose ? My shorts are back on....... Thank You PHILIPS