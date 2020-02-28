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Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

Discontinued

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Lumea PrestigeIPL - Hair removal device

SC2009/60

Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 4.3 MB
  • 28 February 2020

User manual

  • PDF file, 8.1 MB
  • 7 June 2021

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