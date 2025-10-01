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Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Comfort Manual breast pump
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SCF330/12
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Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second-hand Philips Avent breast pump?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventStem for diaphragm
AventBreast pump valve
Breast pads
AventStorage cup adapter
Breast milk storage bags
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
AventBreast pump body
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
Disposable breast pads
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. Which massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
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