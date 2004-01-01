Search terms

    Avent Electric breast pump Plus

    SCF373/11
    Avent
      Avent Electric breast pump Plus

      SCF373/11

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

        One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, a clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

        Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

        Start/Pause function

        Start/Pause function

        If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.

        Memory function

        Memory function

        Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Use the tailor-made bag and insulation pouch to take your pump with you and minimise bulk.

