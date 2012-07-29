2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy-to-label cups help you track dates and contents
For safe storage and transport
Ideal for storing and transporting
4.7
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Coops25
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent for weaning
Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
NoushV
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent for weaning
Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Yummy
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent
These containers were very useful for weaning my baby. I started using them when my baby was 4 months old and I still enjoy using them after she became 16 months old.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.