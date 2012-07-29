ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • One system — many options
  • One system — many options
  • One system — many options
  • One system — many options

Discontinued

Philips Avent VIABaby Food Set

SCF613/20

4.7
| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
One system — many options
VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

BPA-Free Storage system

One system — many options

Easy to organise

Easy to organise

Easy-to-label cups help you track dates and contents

Leak-proof twist-on system

Leak-proof twist-on system

For safe storage and transport

Perfect for 'on-the-go'

Perfect for 'on-the-go'

Ideal for storing and transporting

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

These containers were very useful for weaning my baby. I started using them when my baby was 4 months old and I still enjoy using them after she became 16 months old.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 