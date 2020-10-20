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Breast pumps and care
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Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set
Discontinued
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SCF613/20
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User manual
All (6)
Can I warm Philips Avent storage cups in the microwave?
Is this product recyclable?
Do I need to sterilise the lids, cups and adaptors?
Do I need to replace the lids, cups and adaptors after a certain amount of uses?
What is the material the Philips AVENT storage cups are made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
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