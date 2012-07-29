2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
4 oz/125 ml
Newborn flow teat
0m+
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.3
of 5
16
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
WEIGHTS
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!
I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Drac3240
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
just the right size
Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
MrsC1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Works perfectly
I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle