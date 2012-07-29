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  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF640/17

4.3
| (16) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
For healthy, active feeding
The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.
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Clinically proven to reduce colic*

For healthy, active feeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4 oz/125 ml

  • Newborn flow teat

  • 0m+

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Built-in valve

Built-in valve

The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.

Clinically proven to reduce colic*

Clinically proven to reduce colic*

A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

16

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!

I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just the right size

Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works perfectly

I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle

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