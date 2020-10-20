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Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

Discontinued

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Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF640/17

Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 20 October 2020

Quick start guide - English (US)

  • PDF file, 221.6 kB
  • 20 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions