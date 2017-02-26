2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 Bottles
4 oz/125 ml
Newborn flow teat
0m+
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.3
of 5
126
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
gshaw
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.
A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great product and easy to adapt to
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Lozzy02
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
Fabulous product
My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle