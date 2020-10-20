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Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF640/37
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User manual
Quick start guide - English (US)
All (8)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Performance (1)
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Should there be air bubbles in the bottle during feeding?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?