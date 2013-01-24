Home
    Toddler fork and spoon 12m+

    SCF712/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Baby's first spoon and fork Baby's first spoon and fork Baby's first spoon and fork
      Philips Avent Toddler fork and spoon 12m+

SCF712/00

      SCF712/00
      Baby's first spoon and fork

      Philips Avent cutlery a solution for your child's development stages

      Philips Avent Toddler fork and spoon 12m+

      Baby's first spoon and fork

      Philips Avent cutlery a solution for your child's development stages

      Baby's first spoon and fork

      AVENT toddler cutlery

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Toddler Fork
        1
        Toddler Spoon
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.041  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        Spoon/Fork: 130 (L) X 24 (W) X 15 (D)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        28 (D) X 101 (W) X 213 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

