Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SD700A/93
Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD card and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact, comes with a rechargeable battery and is available in a variety of colours.
Blue
USB
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
This system has a 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.2
of 5
35
Reviews
Hadi42
22/09/2015
Deutschland
Beeindruckender Bluetooth-Lautsprecher!!
Der Philips SD 700A Lautsprecher hat mich angenehm überrascht. An dem Lautsprecher stimmt einfach alles und er übertrifft all meine Erwartungen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Tragbarer, kabelloser Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Tragbarer, kabelloser Lautsprecher
Gpisa
16/02/2020
France
Super appareil
Super appareil, facilement réglable, FM ou en BT - La qualité de son est remarquable pour un appareil aussi petit, je dirais même bluffante. Je recommande fortement. D'ailleurs on peut difficilement s'en procurer un sauf en Allemagne
Pros
La qualité de son est remarquable pour un appareil aussi petit, je dirais même bluffante
Cons
aucun
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Enceinte portable sans fil
Date of Use 2019-02-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700A Enceinte portable sans fil
Date of Use 2019-02-16
Txemari1975
10/04/2018
España
Muy buen altavoz con radio y pantalla(raro ver esto en altavoces bluetooth)
Buena potencia y buen sonido para lo pequeño que es.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700B altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SD700B altavoz portátil inalámbrico