ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

New

SH93Replacement shaving heads

SH93/50

4.1

| (110) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Reset your shaver to new

Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Add accessories

This product

SH93 Replacement shaving heads

SH93
Replacement shaving heads

£ 51.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 12.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 19.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 28.59

£ 51.99

Compatible products
i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9401/38

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/11

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/31

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/46

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9403/31

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/31

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/38

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/46

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9405/11

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9405/31

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • NanoTech DualPrecision Blades

  • Fits i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series

Below skin-level closeness

Below skin-level closeness

NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

For shaver i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series

For shaver i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Reset your shaver very simply

Reset your shaver very simply

1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

110

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It does the job superbly

Lovely shaver it's the 2nd one I've had, It's shaves a lot closer than the old one with the pressure setting, the skin is smooth after the shave. The blue tooth setting is very handy. The only winge I have is why does does the display screen stay on so long after I've turned the shaver off ???. Wasting the battery life. Brilliant product, love it Take care Pip

Pros

Does the job

Cons

Can't think of any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2024-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2024-12-09

25/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Features

Good reliable product will recommend to friends also.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2023-12-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2023-12-25

01/04/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Shaver blades

Now blades have made razor like new again. Phillips blades far superior than after market ones. Very pleased

Pros

Very good quality

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2022-04-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2022-04-01

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist