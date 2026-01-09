2 year warranty
New
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
This product
SH93
Replacement shaving heads
£ 51.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 28.59
£ 51.99
XP9401/38
XP9402/11
XP9402/31
XP9402/46
XP9403/31
XP9404/31
XP9404/38
XP9404/46
XP9405/11
XP9405/31
NanoTech DualPrecision Blades
Fits i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series
NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.
4.1
of 5
110
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Pip's
09/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It does the job superbly
Lovely shaver it's the 2nd one I've had, It's shaves a lot closer than the old one with the pressure setting, the skin is smooth after the shave. The blue tooth setting is very handy. The only winge I have is why does does the display screen stay on so long after I've turned the shaver off ???. Wasting the battery life. Brilliant product, love it Take care Pip
Pros
Does the job
Cons
Can't think of any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2024-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2024-12-09
25/06/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Features
Good reliable product will recommend to friends also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2023-12-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2023-12-25
Tipper420
01/04/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Shaver blades
Now blades have made razor like new again. Phillips blades far superior than after market ones. Very pleased
Pros
Very good quality
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2022-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2022-04-01
where facilities exist