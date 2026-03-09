Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Your all-in-one CD music machine Your all-in-one CD music machine Your all-in-one CD music machine

      CD Soundmachine

      TAZ2000B/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Your all-in-one CD music machine

      Rock your tunes with the portable music-loving boombox that plays physical CDs in any format. You also get clear FM radio, steady Bluetooth® streaming, USB playback and an audio-in port for other devices.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Similar products

      See all Boombox

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      CD Soundmachine
      - {discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      total

      recurring payment

      Your all-in-one CD music machine

      • Multi-source CD player
      • CDs, FM radio, USB
      • Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in
      • Built-in carrying handle
      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Portable boombox-style CD player

      Whether you're discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC socket or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.

      Digital FM radio with up to 20 presets

      When you want to embrace the music source that's been around longer than CDs, the FM digital tuner makes it easy to find radio programmes to love. You can set up to 20 presets for the stations you listen to frequently.

      Easy wireless streaming via Bluetooth®

      Want to use this CD player as a portable speaker? Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream sounds directly to the player from a compatible smart device, and Dynamic Bass Boost will rock your favourite basslines.

      Connect to other sources via USB port and audio-in

      For complete flexibility, there's also a USB port that lets you plug in a flash drive to enjoy your digital music collection. Or use the audio-in port to connect a turntable and play some records.

      Integrated sleep timer

      If you like to drift off to sleep with music, an audiobook or the radio playing in the background, you can set the sleep timer for 120, 90, 60, 30 or 15 minutes. The CD player will enter standby mode after that time has elapsed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        3W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        2.5"
        Volume Control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        Type-A (playback)
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        6.0

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        No
        Antenna type
        Telescopic

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        Sleep timer
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.8 W (clock display on)
        Number of batteries
        6*
        Power type
        AC; batteries*

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Power cord
        Yes
        Warranty
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Safety sheet

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        159  mm
        Product depth
        245  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.95  kg
        Packaging Height
        278  mm
        Packaging Width
        370  mm
        Product width
        285  mm
        Product height
        125  mm
        Product weight
        1.15  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat/Shuffle/Programme
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Number of decks
        1
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
        • Stop
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Programme Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Bluetooth mode
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        No

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 85% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) TE-00132492

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • This product has a battery compartment, but batteries are not included. Please purchase separately.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.