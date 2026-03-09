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TAZ2000B/10
Your all-in-one CD music machine
Rock your tunes with the portable music-loving boombox that plays physical CDs in any format. You also get clear FM radio, steady Bluetooth® streaming, USB playback and an audio-in port for other devices.See all benefits
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CD Soundmachine
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recurring payment
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
Whether you're discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC socket or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.
When you want to embrace the music source that's been around longer than CDs, the FM digital tuner makes it easy to find radio programmes to love. You can set up to 20 presets for the stations you listen to frequently.
Want to use this CD player as a portable speaker? Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream sounds directly to the player from a compatible smart device, and Dynamic Bass Boost will rock your favourite basslines.
For complete flexibility, there's also a USB port that lets you plug in a flash drive to enjoy your digital music collection. Or use the audio-in port to connect a turntable and play some records.
If you like to drift off to sleep with music, an audiobook or the radio playing in the background, you can set the sleep timer for 120, 90, 60, 30 or 15 minutes. The CD player will enter standby mode after that time has elapsed.
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Loudspeakers
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