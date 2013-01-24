Home
    Air purifiers

            Breathe the difference

    Small rooms

    Small rooms

    Up to 79m2

    Medium rooms

    Medium rooms

    Up to 95m2

    Medium rooms

    Large rooms

    Up to 130m2
      Small rooms
      Medium rooms
      Large rooms

      Small rooms

      Medium rooms

      Large rooms

      Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i 

      Removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.003 um, 800 times smaller than PM2.5

      air filtration
      99-97 icon
      Removes nano-sized particles, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, etc.
      Allergy mode icon
      Extra-powerful pollution mode for automatic purification
      phone icon
      Track outdoor and indoor air quality via app*
      Instant feedback icon
      Instant feedback on PM2.5 level in real time.
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £495.00
      *Only available for 3000i model
      How does it work?
      pollen

      Why choose a Philips Air Purifier?

       

      The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then an active carbon filter removes odors and VOCs. Finally, a HEPA filter removes ultrafine particles as small as 0.003um, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, bacteria and viruses.* The result is a superior filtration system that provides cleaner air. 

       

      From air that passes through the filter.
      What does it filter?

      What does it filter?

       

      Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens  and pollutants than outdoor air? Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air 99.97% of all allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses as small as 0.3 microns.
      Mold spores
      Mold Spores
      Allergen 2
      Pollen
      Dust mites
      Dust mites
      Odour
      Odour
      Fine particles
      Fine particles
      Bacteria & Viruses
      Bacteria & Viruses
      TCOCs
      TVOCs
      UFP
      Ultra-fine particles
      Viruses
      Viruses
      Pet dander
      Pet dander
      Dust
      Dust
      Humidity
      Humidity
      How to choose?
      air purifier reviews

      How to choose the right purifier for your room?

       

      The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).

       

      The higher the CADR, the better. But it doesn't guarantee the air purifier will be able to handle the room you place it in. That’s why we organize our air purifiers on this page according to the room size they suit — to help you make the right choices for your home and your family.

      Reviews for Philips Air Purifiers

      Here’s what owners of Philips Air Purifiers have to say about them.

      indoor air pollution

      Superior purification

      cleans more effectively

      Read more
      Our VitaShield IPS technology harnesses the power of natural air purification to trap indoor air contaminants — without generating ozone or secondary pollutants in the process. Air passes through high-grade multi-layer filters, including active carbon to reduce gases and odors and a HEPA filter capturing 99.97% of airborne particles, as small as 0.3 microns. That includes pollen, dust, dust mites, pet dander and mold spores.
      dust mites

      Powerful Pollution mode

      continuously monitors & adjusts

      Read more
      Extra-powerful Pollution mode detects even the slightest change in pollution level and automatically boosts air flow to remove pollutants, making sure that you are always breathing cleaner air. There are also bacteria & virus mode and allergen mode for you to choose from, customized for your needs.
      pet dander

      Instant feedback

      for peace of mind

      Read more
      Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical PM2.5 index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time. Our Air Matters app provides additional insight into your indoor and outdoor air quality and allergen level. So you can rest assured you are breathing clean air.
      smartphone app

      Smartphone app

      for pollution insights & control

      Read more

      Your Philips Air Purifier constantly feeds data on indoor air quality to the app. This is combined with local pollution and pollen data to give you a full, real-time picture of your total air quality. Based on this, the app provides useful advice to help manage your allergies.

       

      The air purifier can be controlled anywhere with our easy-to-use app. You can instantly change the fan speed, set a schedule, or see your filter lifetime.
      App store
      Google Play Store

      Find the best air purifier for you

      Series 2000i

      Air Purifier Series 2000i

      Series 2000i

      Philips shop price
      £400.00*
      Air Purifier Series 2000i
      Compare features
      Series 3000

      Air Purifier Series 3000

      Series 3000

      Philips shop price
      £380.00*
      Air Purifier Series 3000
      Compare features
      Series 3000i

      Air Purifier Series 3000i

      Series 3000i

      Philips shop price
      £495.00*
      Air Purifier Series 3000i
      Compare features

      User reviews

      Overall rating 4.7 / 5
      Overall rating 4.3 / 5

      Recommended room size
      • Up to 79 m2
      • Up to 95 m2
      • Up to 95 m2

      CADR (clean air delivery)
      • 179 m3/h
      • 393 m3/h
      • 393 m3/h

      Pollution mode
      • Yes
      • No
      • Yes

      Real time air quality feedback in color ring
      • Color + index
      • Color + index
      • Color + index

      Real time air quality feedback in numbers
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Control & track air quality via app
      • Yes
      • No
      • Yes
      * Suggested retail price

