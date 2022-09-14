The easiest way to enjoy your favorite coffees from fresh beans
Easy onboarding and instructions
Effortlessly set-up your machine for use thanks to the step-by-step instructions
Get instant access to the interactive user manual and overview of your machine
Enjoy the best out of your machine with handy tips and tricks.
Maintenance and support at your fingertips
Easily maintain your machine thanks to step-by-step instructions through videos & images
In case of any potential concerns, access our comprehensive troubleshooting and FAQ
Access immediate support from our consumer care directly through the app.
Unlock a world of café-like recipes in the comfort of your home
Discover endless inspiration of café-like recipes with weekly updates to add more delicious drinks to your repertoire
Our delicious recipes are easy to prepare and can be ready in just 5 minutes thanks to the step-by-step video and image instructions.
Connects to Philips Espresso machines
Two Philips espresso machines are connected to the Coffee+ app for even more convenience. Make your personalized coffee instantly and remotely. Control your machine in real time anywhere in your home. Receive maintenance updates directly in your app.
