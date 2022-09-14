Search terms

    Philips Air+ app

    Philips Coffee+ app

    The easiest way to enjoy your favorite coffees from fresh beans

    Download the Coffee+ app for effortless, inspired coffee​

    Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the Coffee+ app.​

    Download Coffee+ app, App store
    Download Coffee+ app, Google play

    Download the Philips Coffee+ app

    Coffee+ app, Your smart coffee solution

    Effortless, inspired coffee with the Coffee+ app

    Easy onboarding and instructions

     
    • Effortlessly set-up your machine for use thanks to the step-by-step instructions
    • Get instant access to the interactive user manual and overview of your machine
    • Enjoy the best out of your machine with handy tips and tricks.

    Maintenance and support at your fingertips​

     

    • Easily maintain your machine thanks to step-by-step instructions through videos & images 
    • In case of any potential concerns, access our comprehensive troubleshooting and FAQ
    • Access immediate support from our consumer care directly through the app.

    Unlock a world of café-like recipes in the comfort of your home​

     

    • Discover endless inspiration of café-like recipes with weekly updates to add more delicious drinks to your repertoire
    • Our delicious recipes are easy to prepare and can be ready in just 5 minutes thanks to the step-by-step video and image instructions.

    Connects to Philips Espresso machines

     
    Two Philips espresso machines are connected to the Coffee+ app for even more convenience. Make your personalized coffee instantly and remotely. Control your machine in real time anywhere in your home. Receive maintenance updates directly in your app.
     
    See which machines are connected.

    Meet our connected Philips espresso machine

