Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips welcome warranty page banner

    Register here and get a £12 discount when we are back*

    Sign up 

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?

    Sign up to enjoy:

    gift icon

    £12 discount when we are back*

    £12 discount when we are back*

    gift icon

    Exclusive offers &
    early access to sales

    Exclusive offers & early access to sales

    innovation icon

    Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

    Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

    *Voucher code terms and conditions:

    This voucher code can be used to obtain £12 off on your purchase of a Philips Domestic Appliances product, online at www.philips.co.uk. Your order amount must be above £85 excluding shipping costs to qualify for this promotion. This promotion excludes shipping costs as well as the categories Personal Care, Sound & vision, Lighting and automotive. This voucher code is valid from 08.05.2023 until 14.05.2023 from the issue and cannot be used in conjunction with any other voucher code Philips reserves the right to stop this promotion at any time however this won’t affect the voucher codes already issued.

    Click here to read moreClick here to read less

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Help with your online order

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.