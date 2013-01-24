  • 2 year warranty

Philips

    Philips NutriU app

    Philips NutriU app

    The tastiest healthy choices. Quick and easy, every day.
    Discover the ultimate cooking experience with the NutriU app and Philips kitchen appliances, take the next step on your healthy eating journey while also becoming a better chef.
    500+ recipes, cooking tips and tricks
    500+ recipes, cooking tips and tricks, new content every week
    Rated 4.7 stars by our community of foodies
    1,000,000+ satisfied NutriU chefs
    NutriU app features
    Daily inspiration and ways to discover new favorite recipes

    Daily inspiration and ways to discover new favorite recipes 

     

    The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations. Be inspired your best recipes to make dishes and beverages that both delicious and healthy.

     

    *Available in selected markets
    Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook

    Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

     

    Unleash your inner chef and prepare all kinds of healthy, delicious meals. NutriU guides you through every step of the process, helping you to create homemade meals that you and your whole family love.
    Connects to Philips devices for your comfort

    Connects to Philips devices for your comfort

     

    Selected Philips devices can be connected to the NutriU app. This allows you to follow the cooking process remotely from your phone or tablet.

     

    You can send the cooking parameters for NutriU recipes to your Philips device, monitor the cooking process, keep your food warm and adjust cooking settings,  all without having to go back and forth to the kitchen.
    Plenty of features

     
    Including quick search and save for recipes, nutritional values, an easy shopping list, creating and sharing a your own original recipe ideas, and the NutriU community*. 
     

    *Available in selected markets
      Puff Pastry Bites | Philips Chef Recipes

      Puff Pastry Bites | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
      Turkey sandwich

      Turkey sandwich

      View recipe
      Brown rolls with tutti frutti | Philips Chef Recipes

      Brown rolls with tutti frutti | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
      Asparagus soup with fresh tarragon | Philips Chef Recipes

      Asparagus soup with fresh tarragon | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    What others say about Philips NutriU app
    4.7 /5
    NutriU user

     

    Absolutely love this app. So many healthy ideas for any type of food you need. So easy to use the app.
    NutriU user

     

    Great meals for my air fryer, have tried a few already and the cooking times are spot-on. Well recommended app.
    NutriU user community

    Join the NutriU family

     

    The NutriU app allows you to join a community* of chefs around the world to share tips & tricks, as well as discussing NutriU recipes and articles with other users. You can connect with other passionate cooks, share new ways of cooking, or simply stay in touch with what your family and friends are cooking.

     

    *Available in selected markets
    Airfryer Essential XL Connected, Philips Airfryer, connected cooking solutions
    Airfryer Essential XL Connected

     

    with Rapid Air technology. Be inspired by hundreds** of delicious everyday meals, recommended just for you and controlled remotely through the NutriU App.
    Discover now ›
    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions
    How do I download the NutriU-app?
    You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant  app store program on your device and search for NutriU.
    What kind of recipes can I find in the NutriU-app?
    The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes for Airfryer, Juicer or Blender. From fried chicken and chips to bread and smoothies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
    Can I upload new recipes to NutriU-app?
    Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the NutriU-app. Now, store all your favorite recipes in one handy location.
    Can I share my recipes with other NutriU-app users?
    Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Middle east at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favourite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.
    Explore all connected solutions for your kitchen

