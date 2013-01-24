Search terms
The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations. Be inspired your best recipes to make dishes and beverages that both delicious and healthy.
*Available in selected markets
Unleash your inner chef and prepare all kinds of healthy, delicious meals. NutriU guides you through every step of the process, helping you to create homemade meals that you and your whole family love.
Selected Philips devices can be connected to the NutriU app. This allows you to follow the cooking process remotely from your phone or tablet.
You can send the cooking parameters for NutriU recipes to your Philips device, monitor the cooking process, keep your food warm and adjust cooking settings, all without having to go back and forth to the kitchen.
NutriU user
Absolutely love this app. So many healthy ideas for any type of food you need. So easy to use the app.
NutriU user
Great meals for my air fryer, have tried a few already and the cooking times are spot-on. Well recommended app.
The NutriU app allows you to join a community* of chefs around the world to share tips & tricks, as well as discussing NutriU recipes and articles with other users. You can connect with other passionate cooks, share new ways of cooking, or simply stay in touch with what your family and friends are cooking.
*Available in selected markets