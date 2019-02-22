Terms and conditions

7.1 Products



7.1.1 You may return the Product to Philips DA or cancel the entitlement to services and obtain a refund of the price of the returned Product (except gift wrapping costs and any such other charges) or service entitlement provided that you contact Philips DA within thirty (30) calendar days as of the date of delivery of the Product. Return delivery is free of charge with UPS or TNT pick-up service.



7.1.2 If a product is sold as part of a product combination (bundle) in which other products are offered for free or at a discount compared to their normal price, the bundled product must at Philips’ request be returned with the product purchased. Philips DA reserves the right to raise an invoice in respect of any free or discounted bundle products not returned.



7.1.3 Please note that you may not return a Product and claim a refund if the Product concerned is:

a) software which Philips DA supplied to you sealed and unused and you have broken the seal or which you have successfully downloaded from the Web Site; or

b) a personalised and/or customised product made in accordance with your specifications. You may not obtain a refund for a service if you have commenced use of a/the service.



7.1.4 If a Product was supplied in error, is incomplete or faulty and you believe that you are entitled to a replacement or repair in accordance with paragraph 8 below, please call Philips DA on 0800 331 6016 between 9:00 and 17:30 Monday to Friday. In the event that you are entitled to a replacement or repair in accordance with paragraph 8 below, the transportation charges referred to in paragraph 7.1 will not be applied.



7.1.5 If you have received the ordered Product(s) and have simply changed your mind about purchasing it, you may return the Product(s) or entitlement to Service to Philips DA for a refund, subject to the payment of the transportation charges and provided:i. You inform Philips DA of your decision to cancel the contract within thirty (30) calendar days as of the date of delivery of the Product or the date you purchased the services; and ii. The Product(s) are returned in their original condition and the security seals on the Product(s) are intact; and iii. The Product(s) are returned in accordance with paragraph 7.2 below. Please note that while the Product(s) remain in your possession you are under a duty to ensure that the Product(s) are kept safe and secure.



7.2 Steps to Follow to Claim a Refund:



7.2.1 Please call Philips DA on 0800 331 6016 between 9:00 and 17:30 Monday to Friday to make arrangements for return. You will then be provided with an RMA (Return Material Authorisation) number.



7.2.2 Philips DA will subsequently arrange for the Product(s) to be collected by its nominated carrier. Depending on which carrier it is, you will either be asked to contact them, or in the case of larger items you will be called to arrange a collection time.



7.2.3 Before returning any Product(s) please check that you have:

i. Received a RMA number from Philips DA (issued on request);

ii. Enclosed all accessories, in box warranties and other material supplied unless informed otherwise;

iii. Used all packaging that was originally supplied;

iv. Clearly displayed the returns address and the RMA number; and

v. Sealed the packaging securely.



7.2.4 Following these steps will help ensure the Product(s) arrive at the correct destination and in good condition within a timely fashion. Please note that your failure to follow this procedure may result in the returned Product(s) being rejected upon receipt and you may forfeit your right to a refund.



7.2.5 Please note that Philips DA reserves the right to reject any Product(s) that are not returned in accordance with the provisions set out above and particularly within paragraphs 7.1.2 and 7.2.



