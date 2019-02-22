1.1 This Web Site is intended only for consumers wishing to order Philips DA products (“Products”) online for delivery in the United Kingdom from Philips Domestic Appliances Nederland B.V, registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce nr 78095549, VAT number GB369890432, with its registered office at High Tech Campus 42, 5656 AE Eindhoven, the Netherlands (Philips DA).
Philips DA does not accept orders for delivery outside the United Kingdom. The terms and conditions under which the Products are offered for sale on this Web Site are set out below. By ticking the “I have read and agree” box on the order form and submitting the order, you accept and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. Philips DA reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. Such change however will have no effect on orders that were submitted before posting of such revised terms and conditions on this Web Site.