    Masthead:FC Barcelona Partnership

    FC Barcelona meets Ambilight TV

     
    With integrated lights that bring the action right in front of you, Dolby Atmos, and Smart TV functionality, Philips Ambilight TV takes you closer to the game than ever before.

    Ambilight TV with Gundogdu

    “Obviously always on my Ambilight TV”

     

    FC Barcelona player Gündoğan shares his love for Ambilight TV. From movie nights to gaming sessions and cooking shows, Ambilight TV changes everything for him.

    Behind the Scenes: Gündoğan’s love for Ambilight TV

    Behind the Scenes: Gündoğan’s love for Ambilight TV


    Peek behind the scenes of the making of Gündoğan’s love for Ambilight TV video. See FC Barcelona player's genuine passion for Ambilight TV as we share his behind-the-scenes moments. 

    Our favourite Ambilight TVs

    Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV

    Top of the range

    OLED

    Best picture, sound, and style

    Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV - Xtra TVs

    New model

    The Xtra

    More brightness, colour, and contrast

    Philips 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV - the one

    Most popular

    The One

    With everything you need

    FC Barcelona players Lewandowski

    ''Ambilight TV changed the way I watch TV''

     

    Robert Lewandowski

    FC Barcelona players Gundogdu

    ''Discover how Ambilight TV changes everything''

     

    Ilkay Gundogan

    Hear what FC Barcelona players think about Ambilight TV

    FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shares his Ambilight TV experience
    Ambilight Changes Everything
    • Sergi Roberto watching Ambilight TV
    • Frenkie De Jong experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
    • Ronald Araujo experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
    • Oriol Romeu experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
    • Marc-André ter Stegen experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
    • Robert Lewandowski experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV
    • Xavi experience the WoW effect of Ambilight TV

      Ambilight TV
       Moments

      Ambilight feature section

      Be there. Even when you can’t be.


      Ambilight TV’s responsive LEDs fill your wall with colorful light, amplifying and extending the action through your room. It’s like being there, without the queue for the snacks.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

