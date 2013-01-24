  • 2 year warranty

    Reading Time: 5 Min
    3 recipes for making iced coffee at home
    3 recipes for making iced coffee at home

     

    There is nothing more refreshing and energising than iced coffee on a hot summer day. No time to visit your favourite coffee shop? Brewing your own homemade iced coffee is a lot easier than it sounds. All you need is a coffee machine and lots of ice cubes.

    Iced coffee versus cold brew coffee

    ice coffee
    Let's dive into some coffee theory first. Do you know the difference between iced coffee and cold brewed coffee? Well, it's all about the brewing method. Cold brew coffee is made with cold or room temperature water - not something any normal coffee maker can do. On the contrary, iced coffee is prepared with hot water. You let it cool in the fridge, and then pour it in a glass filled with ice cubes. The taste is different too: cold brewed coffees have a much sweeter taste, that is less acidic than iced coffee. And for the caffeine addicts among you: a cold brewed coffee is much more caffeinated than the iced variety.

    Iced coffee recipes

     

    Enough with the coffee talk: time to start brewing. We have shared our 3 favourite iced coffee recipes below.

    Caramel iced coffee

    For those with a sweet tooth, a caramel iced coffee is heaven on earth. What you need is coffee, a sweetener (like Stevia), ice cubes, a blender and caramel sauce.

     

    1. Make 0.5 litres of strong coffee. Mix it with a teaspoon of sweetener (like Stevia) and let it cool.

     

    2. Put the cold coffee in a blender and add ice cubes until you have about 1 litre in total. Blend until all the ice cubes are fully crushed.

     

    3. Take 4 glasses, preferably some tall ones, and rim the edges with caramel sauce. You want the sauce to drip down the inside of the glass.

     

    4. Now, pour the mixture into the glasses. As a finishing touch, you can add some whipped cream and cacao.

    Creamy iced oatmeal frappe latte

    Frappe iced coffee

    This creamy iced oatmeal frappe latte is a combination of breakfast and your morning coffee. To make this frappe, you’ll need is an espresso maker, sugar, oatmeal milk, a milk frother and toppings like chopped nuts, raisins and oatmeal.

     

    1. Brew 2 espressos and let them cool separately.

     

    2. Brew another 2 espressos, add 2 spoons of sugar and allow it to froth until it’s light brown and foamy. Add 1 spoon of oatmeal milk and let it froth until the foam is nice and firm.

     

    3. Take another 300 millilitres of ice-cold oatmeal milk and let it froth again. Add both mixtures to the cooled cups of espresso.

     

    4. As a finishing touch, add chopped nuts, raisins and oatmeal. Sprinkle it with cacao and breakfast is served.

    Iced Americano

    Americano iced coffee

    Are sweet coffees not your thing? Then this iced americano is probably a better match. Making one is extremely easy – and you only need coffee and ices cubes.

     

    1. Brew your coffee as you normally would.

     

    2. Put your cup (or an entire jug of coffee, if you want to make a bit more) in the fridge to let it cool. When the coffee is cold, pour it in a glass filled with ice cubes. Stir it to make sure the coffee is chilled. And there you go: your coffee is done.

     

    3. Add some milk, cinnamon, whipped cream or other toppings to make it even more delicious.

     

    Pro tip: letting the coffee cool is not mandatory, but it prevents the ice from melting too fast. With coffee ice cubes you prevent your drink from getting too watery. Simply brew some coffee, let it cool, pour it in an ice cube tray and put in the freezer for a couple of hours. Ice cube trays come in all shapes and sizes, like stars, diamonds and animals, so they are the perfect way to give your coffee that little bit of extra flair. But whatever you decide to do, we promise your iced coffee will taste amazing!

     

    Looking for more refreshing drinks, snacks or full meals? Our Philips Chef has shared the most delicious recipes: fast, easy and healthy.

