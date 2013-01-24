3 recipes for making iced coffee at home

For those with a sweet tooth, a caramel iced coffee is heaven on earth. What you need is coffee, a sweetener (like Stevia), ice cubes, a blender and caramel sauce.

1. Make 0.5 litres of strong coffee. Mix it with a teaspoon of sweetener (like Stevia) and let it cool.

2. Put the cold coffee in a blender and add ice cubes until you have about 1 litre in total. Blend until all the ice cubes are fully crushed.

3. Take 4 glasses, preferably some tall ones, and rim the edges with caramel sauce. You want the sauce to drip down the inside of the glass.

4. Now, pour the mixture into the glasses. As a finishing touch, you can add some whipped cream and cacao.