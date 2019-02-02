How to wake up early in winter – tips and tricks

Melatonin is the body hormone that regulates our wake and sleep cycles. As melatonin levels rise when we're surrounded by darkness, it simply prepares us to transition into the various stages of sleep. During summertime, for example, once we turn our alarm off, the sun has most probably already risen. Therefore, we feel energised and ready to start our day. Unlike in winter, when the moment most of us wake up, it's still pretty much pitch-black outside. So, high levels of melatonin production in our body during wintertime can influence our 24-hour cycle which regulates how we function, often resulting in difficulty waking up. 1

The temperature in our bodies is the other most common cause of oversleeping in the morning. Our body temperature is also regulated by our sleep-wake rhythm. When we are awake, the temperature in our bodies rises to signal that we are awake and active. The opposite happens when we are asleep. Our temperature decreases to let us know it's time to go to bed and reaches its lowest point when we are deeply asleep.2 That is why sleeping in a cold room can improve the quality of our sleep. Unfortunately, this often means that by waking up in a cold room, we also tend to feel sleepy and want to stay in bed longer.