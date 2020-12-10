How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine
Step-by-step cleaning instructions for your espresso machine are written in the user manual. We have added some general instructional videos below on how to clean your machine and its parts.
Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.
For specific cleaning instructions for your espresso machine please visit our Coffee Care support page.
Cleaning the brew group
- Weekly cleaning: Rinse the machine's brew group with lukewarm water
- Monthly cleaning: Use the Coffee oil remover tablets CA6704 to remove oil from the filter on the brew group
Lubricating the brew group
Lubricate the brew group every 2 months.
- Apply a thin layer of grease to the piston of the brew group
- Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located at the bottom of the brew group
- Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.
Cleaning the drip tray, coffee grounds container and water tank
- Drip tray: Empty it daily or as soon as the red indicator pops up through the tray
- Coffee grounds container: Clean it weekly and empty the coffee grounds container when prompted by the machine
- Water tank: Clean and rinse it weekly with tap water
Cleaning LatteGo
Watch the instructional video below.
Cleaning the classic milk frother
See instructions below on how to clean the classic milk frother.
- Daily clean: Remove the external part of the classic milk frother and rinse it with water. Make sure you also clean the tiny hole. If it looks clogged, insert a needle in it to unclog it.
- Monthly clean: Use Philips milk circuit cleaner (CA6705) to prevent the milk circuit from clogging.
Cleaning the internal cappuccinatore
See instructions below on how to clean the cappuccinatore or watch the movie.
• Daily: Perform the "HYGIESTEAM" program in the cleaning menu.
• Weekly: Remove and disassemble the internal cappuccinatore.
Rinse all parts under the tap with some washing-up liquid.
• Monthly: Perform the "DEEP MILK CLEAN" procedure in the cleaning menu and use the Philips (CA6705) milk circuit cleaner.
Cleaning the milk carafe
See instructions below on how to clean the milk carafe of your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine or watch the video.
• After each use: Most machines show a cleaning icon for a while on the display after brewing.
Place an empty cup under the milk spout and follow the instructions on the display.
• Daily: Rinse the tube and the top part of the milk carafe with lukewarm water.
• Weekly: Disassemble the milk carafe and clean all parts in lukewarm water.