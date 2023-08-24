To find out step-by-step instructions on how to use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets, read our article below.
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
Published on 24 August 2023
Philips Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704)
Using the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704) will help remove grease from your espresso machine's brew group filter to ensure that your machine continues to function properly.
You can find and purchase the Philips Coffee oil remover tabs through our retailers.
Note: Using the Coffee oil remover tablets will not descale your espresso machine.
You can find and purchase the Philips Coffee oil remover tabs through our retailers.
Note: Using the Coffee oil remover tablets will not descale your espresso machine.
Play Pause
Instructions for espresso machines with pre-ground coffee function
- Switch ON the machine
- Fill the water tank with tap water to the max indicator and place a cup under the coffee spout
- Put one coffee oil remover tablet in the pre-ground coffee compartment
- Select the pre-ground coffee function
- Select coffee and start brewing. When half a cup of water has been brewed, unplug the machine
- Let the coffee oil remover solution act for at least 15 minutes. Insert the mains plug back into a wall socket and switch on the machine. The machine will start heating up and perform an automatic rinse.
- Open the service door and remove the brew group.
- Rinse the brew group thoroughly with tap water
- Reinsert the brew group into the machine and put a cup underneath the coffee spout
- Select the pre-ground coffee function again and do not add any pre-ground coffee
- Select coffee and start brewing. The machine will dispense some water. Repeat this step twice.
Instructions for espresso machines without pre-ground coffee function
- Open the service door and remove the brew group
- Put one coffee oil remover tablet in a cup and fill the cup with 150 ml hot water. Wait until the tablet is completely dissolved
- Use the coffee oil remover solution to clean the filter of the brew group. Use a soft sponge or brush to clean the filter.
- After cleaning, let the solution act for 15 minutes
- After 15 minutes, rinse the brew group thoroughly with tap water
- Place back the brew group into the machine.
Instructions for espresso machines with Clean menu buttons
For effective cleaning, we recommend using only Philips Coffee oil remover tablets.
If your machine has a "Clean" menu button, please follow the instructions below or view the video.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
If your machine has a "Clean" menu button, please follow the instructions below or view the video.
- Switch ON the machine.
- Tap the "Clean" icon and use the up and down arrows to select "Brew group clean".
- Tap "OK" and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.
Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
Play Pause