Clean the microfibre pads of your Philips Vacuum regularly and replace the microfibre pads when the cleaning result is not as good as it used to be.

You can clean the pad by rinsing it under running water or in a washing machine. When you wash the pad in the washing machine, choose a gentle programme with a maximum temperature of 60°C. Tumble dry at low heat only; do not bleach, iron or dry clean. Do not wash the pad in a dishwasher.

You can order a new set of microfibre pads by visiting our Online Shop.