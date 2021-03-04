Home
    HD8761/18 Saeco Minuto Super-automatic espresso machine
    How to use the Philips/Saeco Coffee Oil remover tablets

    Philips/Saeco Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704) help to remove grease from your espresso machine's brew group filter to ensure your machine continues to function properly. You will find step-by-step instructions below.

    To purchase them, visit Philips online store.

    Note: Using the Coffee oil remover tablets will not descale your espresso machine.

    Instructions for espresso machines with pre-ground coffee function

    1. Switch ON the machine
    2. Fill the water tank with tap water to the MAX indicator and place a cup underneath the coffee spout
    3. Put one coffee oil remover tablet in the pre-ground coffee compartment
    4. Select the pre-ground coffee function
    5. Select coffee and start brewing. When half a cup of water has been brewed, unplug the machine
    6. Let the coffee oil remover solution act for at least 15 minutes. Insert the mains plug back into a wall socket and switch on the machine. The machine will start heating up and perform an automatic rinse.
    7. Open the service door and remove the brew group.
    8. Rinse the brew group thoroughly with tap water
    9. Reinsert the brew group into the machine and put a cup underneath the coffee spout
    10. Select the pre-ground coffee function again and do not add any pre-ground coffee
    11. Select coffee and start brewing. The machine will dispense some water. Repeat this step twice.
    Using Philips coffee oil remover tablet
    Instructions for espresso machines without pre-ground coffee function

    1. Open the service door and remove the brew group
    2. Put one coffee oil remover tablet in a cup and fill the cup with 150 ml hot water. Wait until the tablet is completely dissolved
    3. Use the coffee oil remover solution to clean the filter of the brew group. Use a soft sponge or brush to clean the filter.
    4. After cleaning, let the solution act for 15 minutes
    5. After 15 minutes, rinse the brew group thoroughly with tap water
    6. Place back the brew group into the machine.
    Coffee oil remover filter

    Coffee oil remover tablets do not descale

    Coffee oil remover tablets do not descale your Saeco espresso machine. You can use the Saeco descaler (CA6700 or CA6702) to descale your Saeco espresso machine.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HD8761/18 , HD8763/18 , HD8750/88 , HD8966/08 , HD8964/08 , HD8768/08 , HD8769/08 , HD8750/18 , HD8767/01 , HD8750/81 , HD8750/11 , HD8751/88 , HD8753/88 , HD8745/12 , HD8833/16 , HD8930/02 , HD8930/01 , HD8944/13 , HD8745/18 , HD8942/12 , HD8942/11 , HD8856/08 , HD8856/06 , HD8856/04 , HD8854/16 , HD8854/14 , HD8838/04 , HD8837/08 , HD8836/18 , HD8833/18 , HD8944/18 , HD8745/11 , HD8838/31 , HD8838/08 , RI9914/01 , RI9913/06 , RI9913/02 , HD8743/11 , RI9933/70 , RI9743/31 , RI9743/13 , RI9305/08 , HD8946/09 , HD8946/02 , HD8944/09 , HD8944/08 , HD8944/07 , HD8944/06 , HD8944/02 , HD8943/29 , HD8943/22 , HD8943/19 , HD8943/16 , HD8943/13 , HD8943/12 , HD8856/09 , HD8856/05 , HD8856/03 , HD8856/02 , HD8854/15 , HD8854/09 , HD8854/03 , HD8854/02 , HD8839/11 , HD8838/09 , HD8838/03 , HD8838/02 , HD8837/32 , HD8837/31 , HD8837/09 , HD8837/06 , HD8837/05 , HD8837/04 , HD8837/03 , HD8837/02 , HD8836/29 , HD8836/22 , HD8836/19 , HD8836/12 , HD8743/12 , HD8743/13 , HD8743/15 , HD8743/16 , HD8743/17 , HD8743/19 , HD8745/01 , HD8745/02 , HD8745/03 , HD8745/04 , HD8745/05 , HD8745/06 , HD8745/07 , HD8745/09 , HD8745/19 , HD8745/21 , HD8745/22 , HD8745/23 , HD8747/01 , HD8747/02 , HD8747/03 , HD8747/09 , HD8833/11 , HD8833/12 , HD8833/13 , HD8833/14 , HD8833/15 , HD8833/19 , HD8833/31 , HD8833/39 , RI9702/04 , RI9833/70 , RI9946/01 , HD8856/01 , RI9752/11 , RI9829/11 , RI9826/11 , RI9757/01 , RI9755/21 , RI9755/11 , RI9837/05 , RI8174/00 , RI8177/50 , RI8176/50 , RI9743/11 , RI9944/04 , RI9944/01 , RI9943/21 , RI9943/11 , RI9837/01 , RI9836/21 , RI9836/11 , RI9833/61 , RI9833/11 , RI9747/01 , RI9745/01 , RI9722/11 , RI9829/01 , RI9828/11 , RI9828/01 , RI9827/01 , RI9826/01 , RI9823/01 , RI9822/01 , RI9754/21 , RI9754/01 , RI9752/31 , RI9752/01 , RI9737/20 , RI9724/11 , RI9724/01 , HD8836/11 , HD8836/21 , HD8838/01 , HD8943/11 , HD8943/21 , HD8946/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

