Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products

    Apples Stuffed with Almonds

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 10 minutes
    0-30 minutes
    Desserts and baked goods
    Airfryer
    Vegetarian
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 4 small, firm apples
    • 40 g blanched almonds
    • 25 g (white) raisins
    • 2 tablespoons sugar
    • Vanilla sauce (see tip) or whipped cream
    • Parchment paper

    Directions

    • Wash the apples and remove the cores.
    • Grind the almonds in the food processor and add the raisins, sugar, and calvados. Turn the mixture another 30 seconds in the food processor.
    • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Line the bottom of the basket with baking parchment, leave 1 cm of the edge open.
    • Fill the apples with the raisin mixture and put them side by side in the basket.
    • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 10 minutes. Bake the apples until brown and done.
    • Serve the apples on plates and spoon the vanilla sauce or ice cream next to the apples.
    • TIP: Vanilla sauce; Heat 125 ml whipping cream with the scrapings from one vanilla pod and 2 tablespoons of sugar for 2-3 minutes. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Leave the sauce to cool before serving.
    • TIP: Stuffed Peaches with Amaretti; Halve two peaches and fill them with a mixture of four crumbled amaretti cookies, 1 tablespoon slivered almonds, and 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger balls. Roast them in the same way as the apples.
    Apples Stuffed with Almonds | Philips Chef Recipes

    Related Recipes

    • Desserts & baked goods
      Tropical meringue | Philips Chef Recipes

      Tropical meringue | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Red berry Pavlova | Philips Chef Recipes

      Red berry Pavlova | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Raspberry yogurt ice cream | Philips Chef Recipes

      Raspberry yogurt ice cream | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    View all recipes

    Related Products

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount