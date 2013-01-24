Brownies | Philips Chef Recipes

Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Brownies here.
Servings 9 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 200g butter
- 100g dark chocolate
- 100g white chocolate
- 4 small eggs
- 200g sugar
- 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
- 100g flour
- 150g pecan nuts, chopped
- 1 cake tin 20 x 20 cm, greased
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180 oC. Melt half of the butter with the dark chocolate in a thick-bottomed pan, and melt the white chocolate in another pan with the rest of the butter. Leave to cool.
- Using the mixer, beat the eggs briefly with the sugar and vanilla. Divide the flour into 2 portions and add a pinch of salt to each.
- Beat half of the egg-sugar mixture through the dark chocolate. Then add in half of the flour and half of the nuts and mix. Do the same with the white chocolate mixture.
- Pour the white and brown brownie mixture into two different sides of the cake tin. Use a spatula to partially mix the two colours, creating a swirl. Bake the brownies for about 30 minutes. When ready, the surface should be dry to touch.