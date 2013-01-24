Brownies | Philips Chef Recipes

Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Brownies here.

Servings 9 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

200g butter

100g dark chocolate

100g white chocolate

4 small eggs

200g sugar 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

100g flour

150g pecan nuts, chopped

1 cake tin 20 x 20 cm, greased

Directions