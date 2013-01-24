Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products

    Pineapple with Honey and Coconut

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 10 minutes
    0-30 minutes
    Desserts and baked goods
    Nut-free
    Airfryer
    Vegetarian
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • ½ small fresh pineapple
    • 1 tablespoon honey
    • ½ tablespoon lime juice
    • ¼ liter ice cream or mango sorbet
    • Parchment paper

    Directions

    • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Line the bottom of the basket with baking parchment, leave 1 cm of the edge open.
    • Cut the pineapple lengthways into eight sections. Cut away the skin with the deep crowns and also remove the tough core.
    • Mix the honey with the lime juice in a bowl. Brush the pineapple sections with the honey and put them in the basket. Sprinkle the coconut on top.
    • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 12 minutes. The pineapple with the coconut should be hot and golden brown.
    • Serve the pineapple sections on plates, each with a generous scoop of ice cream next to it.
    • TIP: Spicy Pineapple - Mix 1 finely chopped red chili or 1 teaspoon of red chili paste through the honey mixture, together with 1 tablespoon finely chopped, fresh coriander. - Prepare the pineapple sections according to the recipe. These spicy pineapple sections are nice as a side dish for Asian food, but also delicious as a dessert. For dessert, serve the pineapple with coconut ice cream.
    Pineapple with Honey and Coconut | Philips Chef Recipes

    Related Recipes

    • Desserts & baked goods
      Tropical meringue | Philips Chef Recipes

      Tropical meringue | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Red berry Pavlova | Philips Chef Recipes

      Red berry Pavlova | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Raspberry yogurt ice cream | Philips Chef Recipes

      Raspberry yogurt ice cream | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    View all recipes

    Related Products

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount