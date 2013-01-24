Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products

    Tarte Tatin

    Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Tarte Tatin here.

    Servings 2 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    Desserts and baked goods
    30-60 minutes
    Airfryer
    Dairy-free
    Flour
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 60 g cold butter, in thin slices
    • 1 egg yolk
    • 100 g flour
    • 1 large, firm apple (Elstar, Jonagold)
    • 30 g sugar
    • Small, round fixed-base cake pan, 15 cm diameter

    Directions

    • Cut 25 g of the butter slices into pieces and mix them into the flour with the egg yolk. Add a few drops of water, if necessary, and knead the mixture until it forms a smooth ball of dough.
    • On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 15 cm round.
    • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C.
    • Peel and core the apple and slice the fruit into 12 wedges.
    • Place the remaining butter slices in the pan and sprinkle the sugar over them. Place the apple wedges on top of this in a circular pattern.
    • Cover the apple wedges with the rolled-out dough and press the dough down along the inside edge of the cake pan.
    • Put the cake pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 25 minutes and bake until the tarte tatin is done. Immediately after baking, place a plate on the cake pan and flip the cake pan and the plate together so that the tart drops out onto the plate. Serve the tarte tatin hot or lukewarm in slices with ice cream or vanilla sauce.
    Tarte Tatin | Philips Chef Recipes

    Related Recipes

    • Desserts & baked goods
      Tropical meringue | Philips Chef Recipes

      Tropical meringue | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Red berry Pavlova | Philips Chef Recipes

      Red berry Pavlova | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Raspberry yogurt ice cream | Philips Chef Recipes

      Raspberry yogurt ice cream | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    View all recipes

    Related Products

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount