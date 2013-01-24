Tarte Tatin | Philips Chef Recipes

Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Tarte Tatin here.

Servings 2 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

60 g cold butter, in thin slices

1 egg yolk

100 g flour 1 large, firm apple (Elstar, Jonagold)

30 g sugar

Small, round fixed-base cake pan, 15 cm diameter

Directions