Coriander Pesto Sauce | Philips Chef Recipes

Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Coriander Pesto Sauce here.

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes

Ingredients

100g pistachios

A bunch of coriander

2 sprigs of flat leaf parsley

1 clove of garlic 1 tablespoon of salt

1/2 tablespoons of chili powder

100ml olive oil

Directions