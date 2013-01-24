Coriander Pesto Sauce | Philips Chef Recipes

Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Coriander Pesto Sauce here.
Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 100g pistachios
- A bunch of coriander
- 2 sprigs of flat leaf parsley
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- 1/2 tablespoons of chili powder
- 100ml olive oil
Directions
- Dry-roast the pistachio nuts in a frying pan on a medium heat until slightly discoloured. Remove from pan to cool.
- Using the hand blender, mix the ingredients in the measuring jug into a coarse pesto sauce. This tastes great with warm rice noodles and grilled chicken.
- Coarsely chop the herbs, place them in a large measuring jug with the salt, chili powder, nuts and oil.