Buy our best offers now! Shop now
days
hours
minutes
seconds

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Baked potato

    Baked potato

    Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

    Servings 6 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes
    0-30 minutes
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Juicer
    Side dishes
    Main courses
    Layer Rack
    Potatoes
    Airfryer
    Meat

    Ingredients

    • 6 potatoes
    • 1 red onion or 2 spring onions
    • 6-8 slices salami or chorizo
    • ½ red pepper
    • 100 g peas (fresh or frozen)
    • 1 tbsp sour cream
    • 1 tbsp fresh herbs, like chives, tarragon or parsley (optional)
    • pepper & salt to taste

    Directions

    • Preheat the Airfryer to 200°C.
    • Scrub the potato skins thoroughly until clean, then dry them with kitchen paper.
    • Place the potatoes in the basket of the Airfryer. Slide the basket into the Airfryer and set the timer for 25 minutes.
    • In the meantime, fi nely chop the onion. Cut the salami and red pepper into bite-sized pieces. Boil the peas for a few minutes until done. Rinse them under cold water, then drain and set aside.
    • When the timer rings and the potatoes are done, set them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Slice the top off each potato. Gently scoop the fluffy insides into a bowl.
    • Mash the fl uffy potato insides with the sour cream using a fork. Mix in the salami, pepper, peas and the fresh herbs, if using. Season with pepper & salt. Fill the baked potatoes with the mixture and serve immediately.
    Baked potato | Philips Chef Recipes
    • Side dishes
      Roasted Asian Chicken Wings | Philips Chef Recipes

      Roasted Asian Chicken Wings | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Side dishes
      Halloween special | Philips Chef Recipes

      Halloween special | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Side dishes
      Mediterranean quinoa salad | Philips Chef Recipes

      Mediterranean quinoa salad | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe

    Related Products

    • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
      -{discount-value}

      Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

      View product
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.