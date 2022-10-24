The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Designed to reduce colic and discomfort
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk
The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble
The wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
Find the right flow rate
For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those who suckle softly might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.
Still available
Our new Natural Response Teat has been improved to work like a breast, not just feel like one. However, if you prefer, the original version of our Natural Teat is also still available.