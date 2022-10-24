Important information about the field safety notice of certain Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices Learn more
    Avent Natural Response 9oz baby bottles - 2 pack

    Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

    A teat that works like a breast

    Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles let milk flow only when your baby actively drinks. So they can drink, swallow and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

    Works with your baby's natural rhythm

    The Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like at the breast

    Go with the right flow

    Our teats are designed to let the right amount of milk flow for your baby's development stage — from slow to fast flow.

    Be patient as your baby adjusts

    Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

    The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

    The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

    The wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Let your little one be the guide

    Find the right flow rate

    For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those who suckle softly might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

    Our new Natural Response Teat has been improved to work like a breast, not just feel like one. However, if you prefer, the original version of our Natural Teat is also still available.

    Natural Response

    Your baby is unique — now their bottle is too

    Our Natural Response Teat lets babies drink with their own natural rhythm, like when breastfeeding.

    Support

    Meet our Pregnancy+ App

    Ready to explore interactive images for every week of your pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

    Expert help and advice

    Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?

    How does my Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the new Natural Response teat?

    How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?

    How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?

    Why should I try the new Natural Bottle with Natural Response teat?

    Customer care

    All the tips & tricks, accessories & customer support you want

    * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

