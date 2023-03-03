Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing, whether it's reversing, manoeuvring, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signalling lights give you the performance you need: as rear lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.