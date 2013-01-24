Search terms
Safety has never been so attractive
WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car signalling and interior lights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)
With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.
WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.
A longer beam pattern with up to 60% more vision enables you to be seen by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a colour temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signalling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.
Maximum white light in a position or stop application gives better contrast to distinguish your vehicle from others, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.
