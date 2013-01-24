Home
      WhiteVision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      12036WHVB2

      Safety has never been so attractive

      WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car signalling and interior lights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety.

        Safety has never been so attractive

        Intense white Xenon effect

        • Type of lamp: H6W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 6 W
        Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

        Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

        Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

        Crisp beam with intense white light

        With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

        White Xenon effect for a high-end look

        WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

        Up to 60% more vision on the road to maximise clarity

        A longer beam pattern with up to 60% more vision enables you to be seen by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

        Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a colour temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signalling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.

        Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

        Maximum white light in a position or stop application gives better contrast to distinguish your vehicle from others, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H6W
          Range
          WhiteVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Base
          BAX9s
          Designation
          H6W 12036 WHV 12 V 6 W BAX9s
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          6  W
          Application
          • Interior
          • Rear position/parking light
          • Reversing light

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 500 h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12036WHVB2
          Ordering code
          37467430

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900374674
          EAN3
          8727900374681
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Gross weight per piece
          2  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          6.7  cm
          Width
          2.7  cm
          Net weight
          9.9  g

        • Outer pack information

          Net weight per piece
          0.052  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          15  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.198  kg

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Intense white Xenon effect

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          3100K
          Lumens
          125+/-12%

