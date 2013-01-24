Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Standard

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12197HTRC1
    • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
      -{discount-value}

      Standard Conventional Interior and Signalling

      12197HTRC1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Standard Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Standard Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signalling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Standard

        Standard

        Conventional Interior and Signalling

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Philips standard bulbs

        • HiPerVision 24 W 13.5 V LCP HTR
        • Pack of: 1
        • 13 V, 24 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights.

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          13.5  V
          Wattage
          24  W

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900396218
          EAN3
          8727900396225
          Packaging type
          C1

        • Product description

          Application
          Daytime running light
          Range
          Standard
          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          HiPerVision LCP
          Base
          HPSL 2A
          Designation
          12197HTRC1
          Homologation ECE
          No [component only]

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.171  kg
          Height
          14.500  cm
          Length
          37.600  cm
          Width
          18.600  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Gross weight per piece
          8.75  g
          Height
          6.500  cm
          Length
          3.500  cm
          Net weight per piece
          3.5  g
          Width
          3.500  cm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12197HTRC1
          Ordering code
          39621830

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Standard
          Product highlight
          Philips standard bulbs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products