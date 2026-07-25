2 year warranty
Discontinued
220B4LPCB/00
B Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680 x 1050
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height-adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
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