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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

223V5QSB6/00

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Great LED images in vivid colours

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!

See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

01/04/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Würde ich immer wieder kaufen

Sehr gutes Produkt habe den Bildschirm angeschlossen hat sich von selbst erklärt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5QSB6 LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5QSB6 LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

30/07/2019

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

μετρια πραγματα

η οθονη αυτη ειναι πολλυ μετρια σε αποδοση και ποιοτητα . εχει πολλυ φωτισμο και δυσκολα την σεταρεις

This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite

This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite

19/03/2020

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

Verified buyer

ΧΡΩΜΑ

KAKO XROMA DEN EXEI KALES RIUMISIS KAI KAKI ANALISI

This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2019-02-19

This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2019-02-19

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