Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
223V5QSB6/00
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Hyne
01/04/2018
Deutschland
Würde ich immer wieder kaufen
Sehr gutes Produkt habe den Bildschirm angeschlossen hat sich von selbst erklärt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5QSB6 LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5QSB6 LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
σοτος
30/07/2019
Ελλάδα
μετρια πραγματα
η οθονη αυτη ειναι πολλυ μετρια σε αποδοση και ποιοτητα . εχει πολλυ φωτισμο και δυσκολα την σεταρεις
This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite
This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite
jonni5698
19/03/2020
Ελλάδα
Verified buyer
ΧΡΩΜΑ
KAKO XROMA DEN EXEI KALES RIUMISIS KAI KAKI ANALISI
This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2019-02-19
This review was made for 223V5QSB6 Οθόνη LCD με SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2019-02-19