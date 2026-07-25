Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.