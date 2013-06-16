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Discontinued

PhotoFrame

7FF3FPW/00

1

| (2) Reviews

Share your memories

How many digital pictures are hidden on your PC? See, share, organise and relive your memories with Philips PhotoFrame™, the easiest way to share your memories by displaying your digital photos in stunning quality - without a PC.

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Share your memories

  • 17.8 cm (7") LCD

  • 16:9 frame ratio

View USB flash drive photos without a PC

A USB connector for easy viewing and sharing of photos stored on a USB flash drive.

Have fun with collages: display multiple photos in one view

It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form, which automatically and randomly compiles different photos together, eliminating unattractive borders that may result from photos that are smaller than the screen size.

Add new glow to old memories with RadiantColor

RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the colour on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

16/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

het apparaat geeft een beperkt beeld

Helaas worden foto's niet in hun geheel weergegeven: er ontbreken delen van de opnamen aan de randen en voor kritische fotografen (ook als het hobby is en geen beroep) is dat heel ergerlijk.

This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame

This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame

08/11/2015

France

France

cadre

ce cadre numérique décharge vite et pas assez de place de stockage . difficile a utiliser

This review was made for 8FF3FPW Cadre Photo

This review was made for 8FF3FPW Cadre Photo

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