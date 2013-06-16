Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
7FF3FPW/00
Share your memories
How many digital pictures are hidden on your PC? See, share, organise and relive your memories with Philips PhotoFrame™, the easiest way to share your memories by displaying your digital photos in stunning quality - without a PC.
17.8 cm (7") LCD
16:9 frame ratio
A USB connector for easy viewing and sharing of photos stored on a USB flash drive.
It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form, which automatically and randomly compiles different photos together, eliminating unattractive borders that may result from photos that are smaller than the screen size.
RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the colour on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Henja
16/06/2013
Nederland
het apparaat geeft een beperkt beeld
Helaas worden foto's niet in hun geheel weergegeven: er ontbreken delen van de opnamen aan de randen en voor kritische fotografen (ook als het hobby is en geen beroep) is dat heel ergerlijk.
This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame
This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame
jackymicheldu70
08/11/2015
France
cadre
ce cadre numérique décharge vite et pas assez de place de stockage . difficile a utiliser
This review was made for 8FF3FPW Cadre Photo
This review was made for 8FF3FPW Cadre Photo