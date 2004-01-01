Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • -{discount-value}

      BDS4222V plasma monitor

      BDS4222V/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      BDS4222V plasma monitor
      - {discount-value}

      BDS4222V plasma monitor

      total

      recurring payment

      Multiple PC input formats up to WXGA

      The product supports PC compatibility for VGA, SVGA, XGA and WXGA. A universal public display solution requires versatile PC input support.

      Wide choice of analogue and digital connectivity

      Versatile public display solutions require versatile analogue and digital connectivity.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Quiet and reliable fanless operation

      Fanless operation is quiet and doesn't collect dust inside the monitor, thus improving product reliability.

      VGA Loop through

      Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to install as they are captivating to your audience.

      Motion Adaptive De-interlacing for razor sharp images

      This smart de-interlacing algorithm is able to detect the type of video source (such as Still Picture, Motion Picture or Film) and automatically optimise the de-interlacing process with Spatial, Temporal or Film mode de-interlacing. The result is that it delivers razor sharp and stable images every time.

      PiP allows watching a second source simultaneously

      Provides the ability to watch simultaneously two different sources, either two video sources or a combination with data/graphics

      Long expected panel lifetime of over 60,000 hours

      In public display applications 24/7 operation is often required. Even after 60,000 hours of operation the brightness level of the display will be at least 50% of the initial value.

      Advanced anti burn-in functions to prevent ghost images

      A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.