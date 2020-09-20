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Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator

BRE640/00

3.9
| (635) Reviews
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Reviews

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3.9

of 5

635

Reviews

20/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Savior

The cost is going to be almost 3-4 parlour visits. Once you have it, you would like to do it yourself and feel the difference. So a must-go for it product for every girl who is willing to have a hair-free arms. Taking about the pain - For a first few times you'll feel the pain as its actually pulling out the hair from your skin. Also your skin my turn a little red-dotted if it's too sensitive but an ice cube can do all the remedy I believe. But the skin after its use is super feeling so I'm fine to take that momentary pain for the long-lasting goodness. Lastly - girls do believe that pulling out hair from root would mean stronger hair growth, so to that I would say there are multiple factors around it- considering the Hormones, skin type, etc. But I'm sure this epilator is going to be there for a long term with you so no worries. Girls... Save a few bills and get this. This will be the best investments for you, I bet. Thanks Philips.

Pros

Efficient product, Value for money,

Cons

The cleaning part could be more efficient

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE635/00 Advanced wet and dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE635/00 Advanced wet and dry epilator

26/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

Been using over a month now and very impressed. Easy to use in the shower and not in the shower.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

26/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Been using over a month now and very impressed. Easy to use in the shower and not in the shower.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

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