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Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Discontinued
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BRE640/00
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User manual
All (8)
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
EpilatorExfoliation glove
EpilatorTrimming head
Pouch
Trimming Comb
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
Tweezers kit
Shaving foil
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator