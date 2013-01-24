Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Bringing people closer
The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bringing people closer
The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!
Bringing people closer
The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bringing people closer
The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!
Additional handset for cordless phone
Philips shop price
Total:
Sound perception is subjective and everyone has their individual listening preference, therefore MySound provides you with three distinctly different profiles in your choice of sound to give you the ultimate listening experience: Clear - for making the voices very crisp and clear Soft - for a more friendly and soft voice Warm - for making the voice sound welcoming and warm.
Hands-free mode uses a built-in loudspeaker to amplify the voice of the caller, allowing you to speak and listen during a call without holding the phone to your ear. This is especially useful if you want to share the call with others or simply multitask.
Philips phones are energy efficient and are designed to be respectful to the environment. Now the power consumed in standby mode is less than < 0.65 W.
Always have the phone numbers of your loved ones available: Save up to 100 names in your phonebook.
Since the base station recognises when the handset is docked on its base, an intelligent embedded system ensures transmitted power is permanently controlled and optimised according to the distance between handset and base unit. It means power emission is automatically reduced by up to 93% when the handset is near its base. When used in Eco Mode, you'll also enjoy a 60% manual reduction of emitted power.
Sound
Picture/Display
Convenience
Memory Capacity
Power
Security
Network Features
SAR Value
Eco Design
Dimensions