Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    BeNear Additional handset for cordless phone

    CD2850W/38
    • Bringing people closer Bringing people closer Bringing people closer
      -{discount-value}

      BeNear Additional handset for cordless phone

      CD2850W/38

      Bringing people closer

      The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      BeNear Additional handset for cordless phone

      Bringing people closer

      The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!

      Bringing people closer

      The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      BeNear Additional handset for cordless phone

      Bringing people closer

      The 2000 series provides you with superior sound to bring you closer to your loved ones even when you cannot be together.With Philips CD2850W/38, using cordless phones has never been so easy!

      Similar products

      See all Cordless

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        BeNear

        BeNear

        Additional handset for cordless phone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Bringing people closer

        through superior sound

        • 2000-series
        • Glossy White
        MySound: Personal Sound Profiles

        MySound: Personal Sound Profiles

        Sound perception is subjective and everyone has their individual listening preference, therefore MySound provides you with three distinctly different profiles in your choice of sound to give you the ultimate listening experience: Clear - for making the voices very crisp and clear Soft - for a more friendly and soft voice Warm - for making the voice sound welcoming and warm.

        Handset speakerphone allows you to talk hands-free

        Handset speakerphone allows you to talk hands-free

        Hands-free mode uses a built-in loudspeaker to amplify the voice of the caller, allowing you to speak and listen during a call without holding the phone to your ear. This is especially useful if you want to share the call with others or simply multitask.

        Low power consumption: < 0.65 W in standby mode

        Low power consumption: < 0.65 W in standby mode

        Philips phones are energy efficient and are designed to be respectful to the environment. Now the power consumed in standby mode is less than < 0.65 W.

        100-name phonebook

        100-name phonebook

        Always have the phone numbers of your loved ones available: Save up to 100 names in your phonebook.

        EcoMode: reduced transmission power between handset and base

        EcoMode: reduced transmission power between handset and base

        Since the base station recognises when the handset is docked on its base, an intelligent embedded system ensures transmitted power is permanently controlled and optimised according to the distance between handset and base unit. It means power emission is automatically reduced by up to 93% when the handset is near its base. When used in Eco Mode, you'll also enjoy a 60% manual reduction of emitted power.

        Caller ID - see who is calling

        Caller ID - see who is calling

        4.57 cm (1.8") display with amber backlight

        4.57 cm (1.8") display with amber backlight

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Profile: MySound
          Yes
          Volume control on handset
          Yes
          Ringtones on handset
          10 polyphonic
          Speakerphone
          Yes

        • Picture/Display

          Display size
          4.6 cm
          Backlight: Yes
          Yes
          Backlight colour
          Amber
          Display Type: FSTN
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Date/Time display
          Yes
          Alarm Clock
          Yes
          Up to 15 hrs talk time
          Yes
          Up to 220 hrs standby time
          Yes
          Base Station keys
          Paging key
          Battery charge indication
          Yes
          Charge time: 8 hours
          Yes
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call Waiting
          • Caller ID
          • Microphone mute
          • Missed Calls
          • Received Calls
          Illuminated keypad
          Yes
          Key tone on/off
          Yes
          Auto Registration
          Yes
          Multi-base capability
          1
          Multi-handset capability
          Up to 5

        • Memory Capacity

          Phonebook
          100 names and numbers
          Redial List Capacity
          20
          Call log entries
          50 names

        • Power

          Battery capacity
          650 mAh
          Battery type
          AAA NiMH Rechargeable
          Mains power
          AC 100-240 V~50/60 Hz
          Power Consumption
          < 0.7 W

        • Security

          Transmission encryption: Yes
          Yes

        • Network Features

          Compatible
          GAP

        • SAR Value

          Philips handsets
          < 0.1 W/kg

        • Eco Design

          EcoMode
          automatic and manual

        • Dimensions

          Base dimensions
          102 x 79.5 x 108.4
          Handset dimensions
          164.5 x 27.5 x 46.1

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Please note that this is an extra handset.