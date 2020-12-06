Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
A cap to keep your device clean and protected.
With this cap, your device is kept dust free and protected during transport. After cleaning your appliance, place the protecting cap on the appliance to prevent damage and store in a safe place.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A cap to keep your device clean and protected.
With this cap, your device is kept dust free and protected during transport. After cleaning your appliance, place the protecting cap on the appliance to prevent damage and store in a safe place.
A cap to keep your device clean and protected.
With this cap, your device is kept dust free and protected during transport. After cleaning your appliance, place the protecting cap on the appliance to prevent damage and store in a safe place.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A cap to keep your device clean and protected.
With this cap, your device is kept dust free and protected during transport. After cleaning your appliance, place the protecting cap on the appliance to prevent damage and store in a safe place.